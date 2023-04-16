For the third day in a row, a major contributor to Nardin Academy has suspended financial contributions until Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke and President Sandra Betters resign.

"We are withholding our scheduled payments to Nardin because of the deteriorating situation there," Richard Gioia of the Anthony and Richard Gioia Charitable Foundation told The Buffalo News. "When there is a change in leadership, we will resume our commitments."

Their decision follows similar declarations by Daniel and Leslie Keane, Nardin's top donors through the years and the primary funders of the school's Kevin T. Keane Sport Park, as well as by the Kenneth L. and Katherine G. Koessler Family Foundation, the primary funder of the school's Koessler Family Innovation and Technology Center and a major contributor to the Nardin Academy Athletic Center.

Anthony and Donna Gioia, their son David and daughter-in-law Laura Gioia received the Ernestine Nardin Distinguished Service Award in 2015 for their philanthropy and volunteer contributions. Laura Gioia was honored again by receiving the award in 2022, the last of six years she served on the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees.

Donna Gioia received the school's Volunteer Service Award in 2016 and was instrumental in creating a grandparents program for the elementary school.

David and Laura Gioia, who chaired Nardin's Fortune Gala in 2020, have four daughters who attended Nardin from Montessori through high school. Laura said Betters had her full support when she came in, but that changed after seeing "regressions in her ability to lead."

Like the Keanes and Koesslers, the Gioias expressed support for the nine trustees who, on Friday, called for the "immediate resignation" of Van Dyke and Betters.

"I have full respect for the trustees who most recently called for her resignation and align my support with them," Laura Gioia said. "Alumnae, current students, committed parents and most certainly the amazing faculty and staff deserve an impartial, present and supportive leader, and that person is not Dr. Betters.

"Chairperson Trish Van Dyke's inability to be transparent and act swiftly when Dr. Betters' leadership shortcomings became evident should also result in her immediate resignation as well."

A majority of Nardin teachers have signed letters to the board, complaining of Betters' management style, treatment of people and disregard for Nardin's history and culture. Letters from parents and alumni have called for Betters, who was hired in July 2021, to be removed, along with a petition on change.org that has over 1,700 signatures.

On Thursday, more than 250 students, led by high school seniors, staged a walkout at the school in support of faculty and calling for a change in leadership.

Betters and Van Dyke contend that changes Betters was hired to implement for the girls high school and the co-ed lower, middle and Montessori schools are the source of the faculty's complaints against her.

Nardin Academy did not respond to requests for comment.