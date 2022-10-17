Gillibrand stops by Buffalo City Hall to promote Main Street revitalization project

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu stopped by Buffalo City Hall on Monday to join Mayor Byron W. Brown and other local elected officials in promoting a $25 million federal grant that will be used to make major improvements to Main Street between Goodell Street and Kensington Avenue.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced last August that Buffalo was one of the cities selected to receive the funds through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE grant program that will help turn middle Main Street into a modern, multimodal gateway that will better connect the East Side of Buffalo to downtown. Brown called it "the largest infusion of federal infrastructure funding in almost 80 years."

"Since I took office first in 2006, bringing cars back to Main Street downtown has been a top priority for my administration. We have seen hundreds of millions of dollars in private sector investment and economic development because of public investments like this," Brown said.

Gillibrand said the grant program is a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill signed last year by President Biden.

"This money is to invest in roads bridges, sewer systems, highway, improved sustainability. As the mayor said, $25 million was awarded to Buffalo to go the community led effort to transform Buffalo's Main Street," said Gillibrand.

She called Main Street the lifeblood of the community, home to numerous businesses and long a destination for local entertainment, nightlife and food.

In recent years, however, the middle section of Main Street has been in a state of chronic disrepair that includes cracked pavement and potholes, due in part to renovations related to the construction of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus along the corridor. The conditions make it dangerous for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists, as well as serve as a barrier between the East Side and rest of the city, officials have noted.

"It's simply unacceptable, especially for such an important thoroughfare in New York's second largest city," said Gillibrand.

"We can do better and with this, we will do better. This $25 million will repair and improve approximately 2½ miles, from Goodell Street to Kensington Avenue, while revitalizing the local economy," she added.

Gillibrand and other public officials at Monday's news conference said the results of the project will be a decrease in emergency response time and an improvement in general safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. Plans call for the installation of bicycle tracks with smart bicycle signal sensors and barriers to prevent accidents. It also will give pedestrians more non-motorized transportation options, along with new Americans With Disabilities Act accessible curbs and crosswalks.

"Finally, this project will make the area even more beautiful because it will allow for more greenspaces, benches and decorative lighting. It will highlight Buffalo's cultural heritage through locally commissioned artwork," said Gillibrand.

Landrieu, a former mayor of New Orleans who is now a senior adviser to the president, said funding for such projects aim to reunite the communities, create safety, jobs and economic development.

"These are the things, piece by piece, brick by brick that help make what the president calls a better America," Landrieu said.