Gillibrand, Schumer push Senate to crack down on harassment

WASHINGTON – New York's two U.S. senators on Thursday pushed to pass a sweeping workplace reform that will ensure that victims of workplace sexual assault and harassment will get their day in court, rather than being forced into a secretive arbitration process.
The Senate unanimously passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, first introduced in 2017. The measure, which languished for several years until Democrats took control of the Senate in 2021, passed the House last week with the support of all of Western New York's representatives. The bill now goes to President Biden for his signature.
"This is one of the most significant workplace reforms in American history," Gillibrand said after the vote. "The bill is going to help fix a broken system that protects perpetrators and corporations and ends the days of silencing survivors. No longer will survivors of sexual assault or harassment in the workplace come forward and be told that they are legally forbidden to sue their employer because somewhere buried in their employment contracts was this forced arbitration clause."
Gillibrand, who has made the fight against sexual assault and harassment a centerpiece of her Senate career, gave Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer – also a New York Democrat – credit for quickly bringing the measure to the Senate floor.
"This is something that Senator Schumer has a personal passion about," Gillibrand said. "He's had it for a long time. I've heard his own stories of people he knows and loves and how they were harassed, sexually harassed and assaulted. He feels it intimately as a father of girls. And as leader, he wanted to do this."
Schumer, meanwhile gave Gillibrand the most credit for the measure's passage.
"She is someone who is just a stalwart leader on this issue, with her persistence, her intelligence, her passion," Schumer said. "You can say for sure it wouldn't have happened if Kirsten Gillibrand hadn't taken the lead."
The measure nullifies clauses in employment contracts of more than 60 million workers nationwide, according to a report published by the Economic Policy Institute. Some 53.9% of nonunion private employers have such clauses in employment contracts, and 57.6% of the nation's female workers are subject to such clauses, that report said.
Those clauses restrict victims of workplace sexual assault and harassment to pursuing claims in an arbitration process rather than a court of law.
Some people who have been subject to such clauses – such as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson – have long argued that forced arbitration prevents victims of sexual assault or harassment from pursuing true justice, while keeping perpetrators hidden from the public eye and therefore free to harass others.
Carlson, who sued former Fox News chief Roger Ailes for harassment after first being told by her legal team that an arbitration clause barred her from doing so, appeared at a news conference with the senators to laud the bill.
"Today I'm here on behalf of the millions of American workers who have been silenced for doing nothing wrong – workers who simply wanted to go to their jobs every day and work in a safe environment, workers who had the courage to come forward to say something was wrong and in return got shunted into a secret chamber, most of them never heard from ever again," Carlson said. "This is a historic day, not only for workers, but for our country: Both of our parties coming together to say enough is enough."
Gillibrand worked on the measure for years with Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who sold the bill to his GOP colleagues and business leaders.
Graham credited Gillibrand for never giving up on the measure.