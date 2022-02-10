Gillibrand, Schumer push Senate to crack down on harassment

Some people who have been subject to such clauses – such as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson – have long argued that forced arbitration prevents victims of sexual assault or harassment from pursuing true justice, while keeping perpetrators hidden from the public eye and therefore free to harass others.

Carlson, who sued former Fox News chief Roger Ailes for harassment after first being told by her legal team that an arbitration clause barred her from doing so, appeared at a news conference with the senators to laud the bill.

"Today I'm here on behalf of the millions of American workers who have been silenced for doing nothing wrong – workers who simply wanted to go to their jobs every day and work in a safe environment, workers who had the courage to come forward to say something was wrong and in return got shunted into a secret chamber, most of them never heard from ever again," Carlson said. "This is a historic day, not only for workers, but for our country: Both of our parties coming together to say enough is enough."