Gillibrand, local congressmen urge Biden to keep border open despite Covid surge

The surge in Covid-19 cases blamed on the Omicron variant of the virus is no reason to consider new restrictions on cross-border access.

So said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs in a letter to the White House Thursday.

"We write to urge you to work with Canada to keep the northern border open to vaccinated individuals, even as the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 raises new challenges," the lawmakers wrote to President Biden.

"This is necessary to protect the economic livelihood of New York businesses and to ensure we are not placing additional burdens on our supply chains. It is also important for our constituents who are reliant on travel across the northern border to connect with friends and family members," the letter said.

Since October, the Biden administration has allowed fully vaccinated individuals to enter the U.S. at the regular points of entry on the Canadian and Mexican borders.

“Now that vaccines are widely available, we cannot return to the economic and personal sacrifices that would be made if the northern border is closed once again,” the lawmakers wrote.