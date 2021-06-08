 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gillibrand bills call for PFAS cleanup at Niagara Falls air base
0 comments

Gillibrand bills call for PFAS cleanup at Niagara Falls air base

Support this work for $1 a month
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (copy)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

 Associated Press file photo

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and a colleague from California Tuesday introduced legislation that would force the Department of Defense to study and clean up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at U.S. military installations where the dangerous contaminants are prevalent – including the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

"There is a clear link between the use of PFAS firefighting foam on military bases and dangerous levels of PFAS in the drinking water of the surrounding communities,” said Gillibrand, a New York Democrat who introduced two bills on the issue along with Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat. “The Filthy Fifty Act and Clean Water for Military Families Act would help clean up military bases with some of the highest rates of PFAS contamination and address this urgent public health and environmental issue plaguing these communities.”

The second of those bills would force the Pentagon to investigate PFAS contamination at military bases, while the first calls for the cleanup of that toxic waste at military facilities, with the 50 most contaminated such facilities getting top priority.

Gillibrand said the Niagara base is among those with the worst PFAS contamination.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This 'artificial sun' could protect crowds from coronavirus

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News