Gillibrand bills call for PFAS cleanup at Niagara Falls air base

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and a colleague from California Tuesday introduced legislation that would force the Department of Defense to study and clean up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at U.S. military installations where the dangerous contaminants are prevalent – including the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

"There is a clear link between the use of PFAS firefighting foam on military bases and dangerous levels of PFAS in the drinking water of the surrounding communities,” said Gillibrand, a New York Democrat who introduced two bills on the issue along with Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat. “The Filthy Fifty Act and Clean Water for Military Families Act would help clean up military bases with some of the highest rates of PFAS contamination and address this urgent public health and environmental issue plaguing these communities.”

The second of those bills would force the Pentagon to investigate PFAS contamination at military bases, while the first calls for the cleanup of that toxic waste at military facilities, with the 50 most contaminated such facilities getting top priority.

Gillibrand said the Niagara base is among those with the worst PFAS contamination.

