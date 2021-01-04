Gibraltar expands solar energy presence with $220 million deal

Bosway said TerraSmart's technology allows for solar arrays to be installed in challenging settings, such as deserts and rolling terrain.

The two deals "further expand our leadership position and overall relevance in the solar market, which puts us in a better position to make solar energy more viable for many communities, and also helps shape the future of the market," Bosway said.

Gibraltar entered the solar market in 2015 when it acquired RBI Solar, and followed that up with a deal for SolarBOS.

Bosway said there was virtually no overlap between the customers of RBI Solar and TerraSmart.

"It really is kind of a one plus one equals three kind of thing as we're broadening our customer base in the same process, so it's a good fit from that perspective as well," he said.

Bosway said Gibraltar is still interested in more acquisitions in the solar energy industry.

"I would suggest that there is more opportunity in the solar energy space for us," he said. "The timing of when that happens, I'm not sure when that will be, whether it's 2021 or early 2022. It really depends on when things evolve."

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.