Giambra exits mayoral write-in following Brown announcement

A day after Mayor Byron W. Brown launched a write-in campaign to reclaim the office he preliminarily lost in the June 22 Democratic primary, at least one potential rival has left the race.
A new and fiery Byron W. Brown sought to revive his failed mayoral campaign Monday with a whole new persona, and former County Executive Joel A. Giambra and Delaware Councilmember Joel P. Feroleto have indicated that they may also join the fray.
Former County Executive Joel A. Giambra said Tuesday that the mayor's Monday announcement of a full-scale write-in campaign against primary winner India B. Walton prompted him to reconsider his own plans for a similar effort.
"It's very complicated and I don't know if it continues to make sense to pursue this," Giambra said. "And I think the best chance to beat her would be Byron, head to head."
“If there wasn’t a challenge, I would be disappointed,” said Council President Darius G. Pridgen.
A Democrat-turned-Republican who served stints in the Common Council and as comptroller, Giambra had hoped to tap into about $400,000 of his old campaign account for a comeback attempt. Now his reconsideration looms as good news for the mayor, who is hoping to directly challenge Walton in an unprecedented write-in effort.
In the meantime, a source close to Joel P. Feroleto said the Delaware Council member continues to weigh a write-in bid, and polls sponsored by "supporters from throughout the state" will soon gauge support against Brown and Walton. One source on Monday said former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, whom Feroleto supported in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, was helping Feroleto through the decision process.