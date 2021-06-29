Giambra exits mayoral write-in following Brown announcement

A day after Mayor Byron W. Brown launched a write-in campaign to reclaim the office he preliminarily lost in the June 22 Democratic primary, at least one potential rival has left the race.

Former County Executive Joel A. Giambra said Tuesday that the mayor's Monday announcement of a full-scale write-in campaign against primary winner India B. Walton prompted him to reconsider his own plans for a similar effort.

"It's very complicated and I don't know if it continues to make sense to pursue this," Giambra said. "And I think the best chance to beat her would be Byron, head to head."

A Democrat-turned-Republican who served stints in the Common Council and as comptroller, Giambra had hoped to tap into about $400,000 of his old campaign account for a comeback attempt. Now his reconsideration looms as good news for the mayor, who is hoping to directly challenge Walton in an unprecedented write-in effort.