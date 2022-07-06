Giambra ends 'kamikaze' bid for Senate

Joel A. Giambra envisioned the 2022 election season as the ultimate test for his political theory.

His Republican primary contest for a State Senate seat against incumbent Edward A. Rath III of Amherst in the new 61st District, the former county executive mused, would determine if his party could vote for a "moderate" candidate: someone supportive of abortion and gay rights, who would also buck GOP opposition to gun control following an epidemic of mass shootings -- including one in Buffalo.

Indeed, he penned a complaint letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the lack of action on guns, advanced his own "jail without bail" proposal to combat gun violence, and called for "common sense bail reform."

But on Wednesday Giambra ended his candidacy, stymied by the less favorable demographics of a newly reapportioned district as well as results from last week's GOP primary for governor. The overwhelming local victory of Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, convinced Giambra the Republican Party to which he switched back in 1998 can no longer represent his beliefs.

“I cannot stand with party leaders who double down in their support of the NRA after yet another mass shooting; who applaud the decision to take away a woman’s right to choose and who encourage the elimination of LGBTQ rights," he said, adding he cannot continue with a party that just last week nominated for governor a candidate aligned with the former president.

The withdrawal now paves the way for Rath to win the Republican and Conservative primaries, though Giambra's name will remain on the ballot. It also sets up another major faceoff of incumbents in the November general election between Rath and Democrat Sean M. Ryan, after reapportionment lumped them into the same Senate district.

Giambra said Wednesday that he originally did not anticipate redistricting to produce a primary against Rath. Indeed, GOP and Conservative leaders endorsed Giambra last spring. But now he laments recent Supreme Court decisions overturning a New York law limiting the ability to carry concealed weapons as well as another nullifying the previous U.S. constitutional right to abortion. He said he fears Republicans will now seek a high court aiming to chip away at gay rights and previous decisions legalizing contraception.

"Obviously, the path to victory before reapportionment appeared as a good path, but now it appears to be a kamikaze mission," he said.

Giambra had originally envisioned running in a district including the Town of Tonawanda and Niagara Falls and their potentially supportive Italian-American populations, but reapportionment eliminated the Falls. And even in Tuesday's GOP primary results from the Town of Tonawanda, Zeldin's 954-367 defeat of the more moderate Harry Wilson spelled bad news for the former county executive.

Rath on Wednesday said his erstwhile opponent's announcement was "obviously welcome," but that he has been confident all along of his primary and general election chances in a Democratic district. He added Trump is a non-issue in the campaign because voters are more concerned about the economy, inflation, gasoline prices, crime and public safety.

"I work very hard to create our own brand and own priorities," he said. "There are times when I am consistent with Donald Trump and times when I am not consistent with Donald Trump."

Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo said Giambra's natural political abilities carried him to the top of Erie County government. But he also said his politics are "misdirected" in today's Republican and Conservative parties.

"He's been to hell and back with cancer and his kidney transplant, and there's a lot to like in Joel," Lorigo said. "But not his politics."

Giambra's withdrawal and GOP broadside also caught the attention of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign.

“One week out from his nomination, Lee Zeldin’s own party is already abandoning him and his right-wing agenda,” said Hochul campaign spokeswoman Jen Goodman. “In the months to come, New Yorkers from both parties will continue to reject Zeldin’s dangerous vision to bring more guns to our state, take away abortion rights, and drag New York backward.”

Wednesday's decision may spell the end of one of Erie County's most notable political careers. A Democrat who started as a Common Council aide, he eventually won contests for Niagara councilmember and Buffalo comptroller. In late 1998 he switched his registration to Republican, betting that his message of regional government would gain a countywide following.

The gamble worked, as Giambra defeated three-term Democrat Dennis T. Gorski in 1997 and won a second term in 2003. His fortunes soured when his "red and green budget" proposal morphed into a major financial crisis for Erie County and he opted against a third term.

But he seemed to never fade away, launching quixotic GOP efforts for governor and other major offices in a party unreceptive to his more moderate positions.

On Wednesday he said he had hoped to share the ticket with the more moderate Wilson, who finished last statewide on June 28. Giambra said Wednesday he now recognizes that the overwhelming Zeldin victory represents the party's future course.

"It's gotten worse," he said. "Now I would have to campaign with Zeldin. And I don't think there is room in this party for a different voice – it is so polarized.

"I would have to go through a campaign on a team whose philosophy I don't believe in," he added. "My heart was not in it."

He said he plans to leave the GOP and register immediately as unaffiliated.

Though Giambra's name will remain on the primary ballot, he said today he will not actively campaign. Money was not a problem since about $400,000 remained in his old county executive account, he said.

Giambra unsuccessfully attempted to start an independent "Fusion Party" on which he planned a general election campaign in November. But he was able to collect only about 2,100 signatures of the required 3,000 by the Thursday deadline, a new requirement he labeled part of the "incumbent protection program."

"We came up short," he said. "We just didn't get the 3,000 signatures."