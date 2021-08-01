Ghost hunt ends in fall through roof at Central Terminal

A ghost hunter was injured in a fall at the Central Terminal on Saturday night.

Buffalo police said two individuals – a man and a woman – were ghost hunting without permission at the terminal when the 35-year-old Kenmore woman fell through a substation roof near the back of the property. She fell about 15 to 20 feet, police said.

Ferry-Fillmore District officers and other emergency personnel responded to a rescue call just after 10:30 p.m. The woman was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated for multiple injuries. The man with her was not injured, police said.

Police said no charges have been filed in the incident.

The Central Terminal has drawn the attention of ghost hunters – for authorized visits – before. The "Ghost Hunters" TV series once broadcast a six-hour live program from the former train station, and the nonprofit which runs the building has hosted ghost tours.

Matt Glynn

