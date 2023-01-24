 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ghost guns, shotguns and an array of drugs seized in Kaisertown raid

  • 0
Firearms and drugs seized in Jan. 20 raid on Gorski Street

Multiple firearms, including a ghost gun and another partially assembled ghost gun, along with various drugs were seized Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in a raid by the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit and SWAT at a location on Gorski Street. 

 Courtesy of the Buffalo Police Department
Support this work for $1 a month

Multiple firearms, including a ghost gun and the frame of a ghost gun, along with an array of drugs were seized and two people were arrested in a raid Friday at a house on Gorski Street in the Kaisertown section of Buffalo, police announced Tuesday.

The Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed the search warrant during which they they allegedly found: a loaded Polymer 80 ghost gun, a loaded Stevens 12-gauge shotgun, a sawed-off Stevens 94F shotgun and the frame of an incomplete Polymer 80 ghost gun along with ammunition.

They also allegedly found: 31 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of assorted pills, 1 gram of fentanyl, 0.25 ounces of crushed pills, 22 Xanax bars, cash and scales. 

Anthony Ortiz, 32, of Buffalo was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He was arraigned Saturday in Buffalo City Court before Judge Kevin J. Keane. He was remanded without bail.

People are also reading…

Jacob Laraiso, 33, of Buffalo was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Online court records show the judge set bail for Laraiso but he was listed in custody at the Erie County Holding Center Tuesday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lab-grown meat coming soon to U.S. supermarkets?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News