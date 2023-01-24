Ghost guns, shotguns and an array of drugs seized in Kaisertown raid

Multiple firearms, including a ghost gun and the frame of a ghost gun, along with an array of drugs were seized and two people were arrested in a raid Friday at a house on Gorski Street in the Kaisertown section of Buffalo, police announced Tuesday.

The Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed the search warrant during which they they allegedly found: a loaded Polymer 80 ghost gun, a loaded Stevens 12-gauge shotgun, a sawed-off Stevens 94F shotgun and the frame of an incomplete Polymer 80 ghost gun along with ammunition.

They also allegedly found: 31 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of assorted pills, 1 gram of fentanyl, 0.25 ounces of crushed pills, 22 Xanax bars, cash and scales.

Anthony Ortiz, 32, of Buffalo was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He was arraigned Saturday in Buffalo City Court before Judge Kevin J. Keane. He was remanded without bail.

Jacob Laraiso, 33, of Buffalo was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Online court records show the judge set bail for Laraiso but he was listed in custody at the Erie County Holding Center Tuesday.