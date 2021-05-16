Getzville garage fire spreads to home, causes $350,000 in damage

A garage fire that spread to an attached home Sunday morning in Getzville caused an estimated $350,000 in damage, Amherst Fire Control reported.

Four volunteer fire departments joined the Getzville Fire Company in quelling the blaze at 229 Robin Hill Road, north of West Klein Road, which was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Getzville Fire Chief Chris Kaplewicz reported that the fire had extended into the second floor of the two-story home before the blaze was extinguished shortly after noon.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The cause was not immediately known. Damage was estimated at $200,000 to the structure and $150,000 to the contents, Amherst Fire Control said.

Assisting at the scene were the East Amherst, Williamsville, Main-Transit and Snyder volunteer fire companies.

