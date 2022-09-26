Getting to Canada just got easier: ArriveCan app requirement is ending

ArriveCan, the phone app required for entry into Canada since some border restrictions were eased in April because of Covid-19 concerns, is about to become a thing of the past.

Canada's Ministry of Health announced Monday it will lift the requirement on Saturday, allowing entry to the country without ArriveCan or the need to isolate or quarantine if travelers test positive for Covid-19, according to a CBC report.

The development, long sought on both sides of the border amid a precipitous drop in crossings – for which many blame the ArriveCan requirement – now lifts many of the restrictions placed on entering Canada imposed at the onset of the Covid crisis in March of 2020. It means the Canadian government will end random testing, drop any vaccine requirement and make use of ArriveCan voluntary.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who has long pressed for return to normal conditions, hailed Monday's announcement, adding he will press Washington to lift its remaining requirements for those entering the United States.

“It has been two and a half long years of border restrictions between the United States and Canada," Higgins said. "The extended measures have kept loved ones apart and kept border communities from reaching full economic recovery. The end of restrictions is overdue. Canada’s decision is the right one. The U.S. should follow immediately.”

Last week, Higgins, co-chairman of the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group and the Northern Border Caucus, asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security calling for Washington to drop its remaining restrictions and return to pre-pandemic levels of travel and commerce.