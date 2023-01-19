Getting closer: Final deal nears as legislators approve environmental impact study for new Bills stadium

The Bills stadium deal is marching toward conclusion as the Erie County Legislature on Thursday approved an environmental impact study that encompassed thousands of pages of numerous reports.

The anticipated, unanimous approval of those documents starts the 30-day clock ticking for Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm, to approve all elements of the final Bills deal. Those remaining documents have not yet been released, though negotiations for most of them have largely been completed.

"I think we're in a really good place," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said last week. "I was hoping that we'd have something to announce by the end of December, but that didn't happen for various reasons, including two snowstorms – one in November and one in December. But I'm hoping we'll have something to announce by the end of this month."

Poloncarz said the environmental report would not have been up for Legislature approval if all sides didn't feel confident that the rest of the deal would come together fairly quickly. Thursday's approval was supposed to take place at the Legislature's last session two weeks ago, but in light of the critical injury suffered by Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the decision was made to wait and refocus on Bills negotiations later.

If the Erie County Legislature agrees with the assessment findings and issues a negative declaration of environmental impact, the new deadline for a final stadium deal would move to late January. However, that doesn't mean that a deal won't be reached sooner.

"We didn't want to get in a situation where the state 30-day period runs out and we don't have the documents ready for ESD to approve," he said, referring to Empire State Development.

Most remaining stadium deal documents would be presented together in a single package, both to the state and to the Legislature, he said.

Next steps for local approval of the final Bills stadium deal are now clearer. The County Legislature would not be expected to vote on the final deal until February at the earliest. Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin also said the final agreement to transfer county land to state ownership for the new stadium would not be voted on until after the new stadium is built.

The County Legislature has a longer timeline to approve all elements of the stadium deal because early on in the process, legislators vowed to not to be placed in the same position they were a decade ago, when final documents landed on their desks the same day they were expected to approve them. They adopted a resolution that gives them a minimum of 30 days to review all stadium agreement documents before casting votes on the final deal.

Those agreements include:

• The stadium lease deal between the Bills and the state.

• The community benefits agreement that outlines direct benefits the region will receive from a stadium deal.

• The construction and labor agreements that would detail who will be allowed or required to build the facility and the circumstances under which they would work.

Baskin said she expects to hold special committee sessions to review the terms of the various agreements.

The Legislature has the ability to vote up or down on the stadium deal documents, though Baskin says she is not sure yet whether the agreements will be voted on individually or together. The Legislature does not have any ability to renegotiate terms.

In regard to the community benefits agreement, Baskin said she is pleased with the level of investment the Bills organization is prepared to make, saying it sets a high standard compared with similar types of agreements by other major sports teams.

"I think, for the most part, those in the community who are rational people will be pleased with it and impressed," she said.

Republican Minority Leader John Mills, who represents Orchard Park and served on the community benefits agreement negotiating team, also said he believes the issue of pedestrian safety and the need for sidewalks near the stadium has been successfully resolved with the state agreeing picking up that cost.

The community benefits agreement had been a sticking point for key legislators concerned about the Bills organization providing substantial local investment into the region in exchange for $850 million in public support for a projected $1.4 billion new facility.

Both Baskin and Poloncarz said there are still issues related to minority and women-owned business involvement in stadium construction and post construction work that have not yet been finalized. Those details would be incorporated into the final construction coordinating agreement.