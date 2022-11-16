Get your shovels ready: 2, 3 even 4 feet of snow possible

The lake-effect snowstorm brewing for later this week could bring snow totals of 2, 3 and in some parts even 4 feet of snow by Sunday when it's supposed to be over, according to the latest projections by the National Weather Service of Buffalo.

Winds will be gusting, as high as 35 mph.

That brutal combination of heavy snow and strong winds can make for blizzardlike conditions and will make travel very difficult and next to impossible and major highways are likely to be shut down.

When the snow hits and how much you get will very much vary depending on where you are – typical of Western New York's lake-effect storms.

Winter storm watches for Buffalo and North Erie County and Southern Erie and the Southern Tier have been upgraded to winter storm warnings and the forecasts are becoming clearer.

Here's what to expect over the course of this long-duration storm.

Southtowns and Southern Tier

The southern part of the region will get the snow first – starting tonight with about 3 to 5 inches of snow by the morning. But there's the possibility for much more over the next four days.

Here's what the weather service is saying: "Heavy lake-effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The highest accumulations will be inland from the lake across the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph."

This area's storm warning extends through Saturday 1 a.m.

Snow showers will continue through the weekend, but at least for right now, the worst of the storm will be over for Orchard Park by game time on 1 p.m. Sunday.

Buffalo and Northtowns

The Buffalo metro area, Northtowns and Genesee County are under a winter storm warning that begins at 7 p.m. Thursday when the lake-effect snow drifts north and is expected to bury the area in several feet of snow through Friday night.

Here's what the NWS warning says Wednesday morning: "Heavy lake-effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The heaviest snow is expected late Thursday night through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed two inches per hour. Snowfall totals of up to 4 feet will be possible if the main snow band is slower to push north late Friday night. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph."

That won't be the end of it. The area remains under the storm warning through Sunday 1 p.m.

Niagara and Orleans counties

Niagara Falls and Medina, you're getting snow too but not quite as much.

Forecasters have the area under a winter storm watch – not a warning yet – starting Friday evening through Sunday morning.

Here's the NWS watch: "Heavy lake-effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more will be possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph."