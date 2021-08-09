Get vaccinated at the fair and receive a voucher for free fair food

If you are heading to the Erie County Fair but aren't vaccinated yet, then getting a shot while you're there will win you a free $10 voucher for fair food and drinks.

The Erie County Department of Health will be present, as always, at the fair, which runs from Wednesday to Aug. 22. But this year, the department's mobile RV unit will be parked next to the Expo Hall each day offering the Covid-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for youth ages 12-17, with parental consent.

The Moderna vaccine will be available for adults ages 18 and older. Vaccines will be offered from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all other days.

Vaccine recipients will receive a $10 food and drink voucher for use at participating fair vendors.

Pfizer and Moderna are two-dose vaccines. For anyone receiving a first-dose vaccine at the fair, they will be told when to get their second dose and can receive it through either a county Health Department clinic or a pharmacy or other health care provider.

