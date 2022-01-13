Get sick with Omicron and your symptoms might not feel 'mild.' What you need to know

“You're treating the symptoms and basically waiting for your immune system to kick in and fight off infection, Holmes said. “A fever is actually a good thing because that's the body's way of helping to fight off the infection. And just like with any cold treatment, obviously stay away from people as much as you can. If you have to go out, wear a mask. If you have to be around family members, wear a mask because you don't want to be transmitting the virus to them.”

Q: When should you go to the ER?

Those with symptoms and most at risk should first talk with their primary care provider, and specialists if needed, about treatments most likely to keep them convalescing at home. They can also learn how to connect with emergency telemedicine services that can assess a state of illness, then make recommendations about possible emergency care.

Call 911 or get to an emergency room if symptoms start to include chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, confusion or lightheadedness, as well as blueish skin, lips or nailbeds that signal oxygen deprivation. Any of these can suggest a worsening case of not only Covid-19, but other potentially life-threatening conditions.

