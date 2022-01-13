Get sick with Omicron and your symptoms might not feel 'mild.' What you need to know

Lots of people have decided to throw caution to the wind as the Omicron variant fuels the latest surge in a nearly two-year-old pandemic, figuring the most it will do is inconvenience them with a “mild” cold or flu.
Quite a few of them have been wrong.
To be sure, the newest variant of concern is roughly three times more transmissible than Delta, which caused the last surge, making it harder to keep at bay. Research from where the latest surge started and first intensified also suggests it packs less power to sicken and kill.
“Omicron may be less virulent, but do not confuse it with the common cold virus that has almost no potential to cause lethal disease,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
“Even though you might not land in the hospital, this could significantly impact your activities of daily living,” Russo said, as well as put loved ones and strangers at higher risk of infection and serious illness.
Several leaders on the front lines of pandemic care answered questions for readers of The Buffalo News in recent days, including what to do if the Omicron version of Covid-19 becomes part of their lives.
All of them asked all of us to consider whether a vaccine, booster, mask-wearing and other prevention measures would be better route to ride out the latest pandemic peak.
Here is what else they had to say.
Medical leaders answered questions last week about where the region stands and what the future holds in regards to the pandemic.
Q: How bad is this surge?
More than 400 people in Western New York have been hospitalized with Covid-19 every day since mid-December, save Christmas Eve and Christmas, with counts topping 600 daily this week. More than 250 people have died, including about 170 in Erie County.
Positive daily test counts have set pandemic records, and hospitalizations across America have doubled during the last two weeks to more than 145,000, also a pandemic benchmark, with Covid-19 patients filling 24,000 intensive care beds. More than 15,000 Americans have died from the disease since New Year’s Day.
The original purpose of vaccines, masks and other measures was not meant to prevent all infections, “but to limit spread and prevent severe sickness and death,” said Dr. John Sellick Jr., an epidemiologist who oversees infectious disease control at Kaleida Health and the Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System.
An Omicron-fueled case of Covid-19 – while often, but not always, milder in those vaccinated and boosted – remains a threat, he said, especially for those older than 65, obese and with chronic health conditions. People with those risks who are unvaccinated and not previously infected face the greatest threat.
“We still see the majority of people who are in the ICU are unvaccinated,” Sellick said. “If you're a Las Vegas guy, and you're convinced that you're going to have a mild case, and it's going to be OK, that's wonderful. But that's not a bet that I'd want to take.”
Dr. David Holmes, who works at the Erie County Medical Center Family Health Center, said this week that one of his older patients with cancer got infected earlier in the pandemic before vaccines were available, and again during the current surge after he got fully vaccinated. His symptoms were mild both times.
During this surge, Holmes prescribed the anti-viral drug Azithromycin to a healthy young adult patient who developed pneumonia about two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.
“I don’t understand it,” said Holmes, who, despite his job and contact with loved ones who have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, continues to test negative and be symptom-free. “There must be some sort of natural protection, maybe a protective gene, that some people have and others don't.”
Q: What have been the most common recent Covid-19 symptoms?
“People have described it to me as having one of the most severe colds of their lives,” said Holmes, a UBMD Family Medicine physician and clinical associate professor of family medicine at the UB medical school.
Fatigue, congestion, coughing and aching muscles are the most common complaints, followed in some cases by a loss of taste or smell, he said.
“I haven't had a lot of complaints about fever,” he said, “but a lot of people don't take their temperature.”
The latest brand of Covid-19 continues to carry the potential for lingering discomfort, including the most common symptoms, as well as fatigue and brain fog.
Q: If you come down with respiratory symptoms, what should you do?
Stay home, rest and get plenty of fluids. Use Tylenol, ibuprofen and other cold medicines as needed. Contact your primary medical provider for guidance on a care plan that includes monitoring oxygen level and body temperature.
“You're treating the symptoms and basically waiting for your immune system to kick in and fight off infection, Holmes said. “A fever is actually a good thing because that's the body's way of helping to fight off the infection. And just like with any cold treatment, obviously stay away from people as much as you can. If you have to go out, wear a mask. If you have to be around family members, wear a mask because you don't want to be transmitting the virus to them.”
Q: When should you go to the ER?
Those with symptoms and most at risk should first talk with their primary care provider, and specialists if needed, about treatments most likely to keep them convalescing at home. They can also learn how to connect with emergency telemedicine services that can assess a state of illness, then make recommendations about possible emergency care.
Call 911 or get to an emergency room if symptoms start to include chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, confusion or lightheadedness, as well as blueish skin, lips or nailbeds that signal oxygen deprivation. Any of these can suggest a worsening case of not only Covid-19, but other potentially life-threatening conditions.
Q: Are the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab or the new Pfizer antiviral pill Paxlovid available in the region to treat Covid-19?
Both are proven to reduce hospitalizations and severe illness significantly for those with serious Covid-19 symptoms when taken soon after symptoms appear. The problem, right now, is that neither will be readily available until later this month – at the earliest.
Sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody highly effective against the Omicron variant, must be administered in a hospital and is in very low supply nationally. Kaleida Health quickly exhausted its allocated 60 doses of the Pfizer antiviral pill after it was approved Dec. 22. The health system is working with the state health department and medical providers to make both treatments easier to get when supplies increase, said Dr. Michael Mineo, chief medical officer with Kaleida Health’s Buffalo General Medical Center, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst and DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda. “I'm not even thinking we're going to have a significant amount of either during this wave,” he said.
Q: What else is circulating?
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinoviruses and influenza.
The flu resulted in more than 9 million illnesses, as many as 710,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually during the decade before the pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This season is expected to start peaking soon.
“We're quite concerned about the combination of flu and Covid on top of each other,” Russo said. “We were worried about that last year, except it was a non-flu year because of Covid-prevention measures, so we never really learned what the health consequences of that could be.”
He encouraged all those eligible get a flu vaccine, even now, and even though the strains included in the latest jab are not a good match with what is circulating. Nonetheless, Russo said, “the vaccine prevents serious illness to a significant degree,” just like Covid-19 vaccines.
Q: How accurate are Covid-19 tests?
The Binax Now from Abbott is the most common at-home test on the market. If you buy that or a similar test, are symptomatic and the result is positive, you almost certainly have Covid-19, Russo said.
These at-home antigen tests detect viral parts that can be harder to come by for those who are fully vaccinated and boosted or who fail to adequately collect nasal or saliva samples. Results are less dependable for those who test negative and have symptoms, he said, particularly for those who live or spent time indoors with others who tested positive.
New studies suggest the antigen tests also may be less sensitive to the Omicron variant.
“That means the tests might be yielding more false negatives, especially in the early days of infection,” The Wall Street Journal reported this week. “And preliminary data from one small study suggests that people could be contagious before they get a positive result on a rapid test.”
Russo suggested people in those cases follow up with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which detects, amplifies and measures the viral code and generally provides a more accurate result. Antibody testing weeks after symptoms can determine if you contracted the virus.
None of these tests can specifically identify which Covid-19 variant is present.
Q: Are other Covid variants circulating in the region?
Yes, but to a far lesser degree, said Jennifer Surtees, a UB associate professor of biochemistry who tracks Covid-19 variants of concern in the region as co-director of the university Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence, or GEM.
The lab sequences positive test samples during a process that takes several days. About 20% of the samples collected during the two weeks ending Dec. 21 contained the Omicron variant, with the rest mostly Delta. Sixty percent of 200 tests collected by Dec. 29 and sampled this week were Omicron; 35% of the rest were Delta.
Surtees late this week expects to start sequencing another 400 samples taken mostly this month. She estimated they will be 90%-95% Omicron-related because that percentage of samples from KSL Diagnostics, a UB testing partner, contains a characteristic that suggests the new variant is at play.
Q: How do you expect things to go during the next several weeks, then beyond?
Health care leaders hope the worst of the surge will yield to better conditions by February. Many hope that far lower rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths will follow.
We’re not there, yet.
“There's only so many ways the virus can mutate,” Sellick said. “I'm not challenging it to come up with another, better one. We're all hopeful this convinces a lot more people to get vaccinated and boosted and that we will see this start to move into the endemic disease mode and out of this kind of hair-on-fire mode.”
Hospital leaders say two-thirds of hospital patients admitted regionally in recent weeks, including three-quarters sent to intensive care, have been unvaccinated.
Q: Are we likely to see some immune protection wane over a certain period, even for those who’ve had the Omicron variant?
This has been the case so far with Covid-19 – including for those both vaccinated against and infected with all forms of the virus that causes the disease. Health providers and the CDC will make recommendations about further vaccines, preventative steps and treatments depending on the damage Covid-19 continues to do and what data reveals will work best for public health and those at greatest risk.
“We're in far better shape now,” Russo said, “than we were in earlier days with the level of community-wide immune protection.”
