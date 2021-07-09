Get back on track: What to expect during your next health care visits

Jill Anthon cringed a lot on her birthday last August, and not because she had no choice but to turn 60 during a pandemic.

“I couldn't walk,” she said. “My hip was killing me.”

Anthon chose to get cortisone injections to dull the pain, which came back in force last fall, just as the U.S. entered a new wave of Covid-19 cases that turned out to be the worst the pandemic dished out in Western New York and much of the rest of the country.

“I didn't even want to do the basement steps because the more steps, the more it would hurt,” said Anthon, a human resources specialist who lives in Lancaster. “It keeps you very limited when you're in pain like that.”

Desperate and reasonably confident she could navigate hip replacement surgery as an outpatient, she chose to go through with the procedure on Jan. 7, despite the pandemic. She since has reclaimed her active lifestyle and recommends anyone else having second thoughts at this point do the same.

The good news is that the fear of contracting Covid-19 no longer remains a stumbling block for those who need to visit a medical office, surgery center or hospital.