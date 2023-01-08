Geraldine Talley's son: 'If you want to run with me to implement this change, let's run'

Geraldine Talley worked at a nonprofit and was known for her baking skills. She was killed while shopping at Tops. She was 62.

From The Buffalo News to Channels 2, 4, 7, Fox29, Spectrum, NBC, CNN, I get asked two main questions. The first is to describe my mother.

The second question is what do I think needs to be done in the community.

The first question is easy. My mother Geraldine Talley was a loving, gifted cook, and extroverted individual who loved her friends and family. She may not have liked a few of them, but she still loved them very much.

Unfortunately, due to systemic racism entwined with socioeconomics and the moral fabric of everything that is anything in this country, she is no longer here. My mother is no longer here because a white supremacist had his mind engulfed by far-right ideologies that made him want to kill Black people.

The second question is more nebulous. On the macro scale, I would automatically say some form of reparations for African Americans. From the time the first slave ships came to what is now known as the United States to the time the Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964, African Americans in this country have been third-class citizens. For more than 400 years, we were/have been/still are cattle, property or free labor.

The idea that the United States is built on the American Dream and the idea of meritocracy is a lie used to sell to the average white family in the suburbs. The idea of meritocracy to the African American is a myth because for us to all start on the same playing field, we should be compensated for the past 400 years.

On the micro level, just on the East Side of Buffalo, I would say a lot has to do with socioeconomics. Broadly speaking, socioeconomics says that a combination of social and economic factors determine what status a person might achieve. The American Psychological Association says: "Examinations of socioeconomic status often reveal inequities in access to resources, as well as issues related to privilege, power, and control."

For example, in 2019, Buffalo’s poverty rate stood at 28.8%, the third poorest large city in the nation, based on U.S. Census data. If you’re an African American in Buffalo, there’s a 35% chance you are living in poverty. African Americans in Buffalo have some of the worst rates in the nation of home ownership, median household income and education.

Where do most of the African Americans in the city live? On the East Side. We have the worst health rates in terms of mental illness, chronic and preventable diseases, cancers and sexually transmitted diseases. So, when Payton Gendron was doing his pre-scouting prior to May 14 to find the most concentrated area of African Americans to kill, as Tupac said in a song of his, “Ain’t Hard 2 Find.”

My organization, Agents For Advocacy, plans to combat this problem. We plan to have seminars and workshops talking about and discussing the impact that socioeconomics has on the African American community in such areas as home ownership, credit score and the generational poverty cycle. By next year, we will be offering free health, business, resume and finance classes, while also trying to get into schools to help those struggling with math and reading. We will be starting a food pantry along, with a storage container containing feminine supplies and essential items.

Will this solve all the ills that plague the East Side? No. But will me sitting back idly watching by and doing nothing knowing this is one of the reasons my mother is dead help? Absolutely not!

So, what do I think needs to be done in the community? In hindsight, the answer is simple, but the establishment of said answer is hard. We all know what needs to be done. I’m just tired of talking about it and ready to start implementing it by any means necessary.

So, if you want to run with me to implement this change, let's run. If not, then you can get run over.

Mark Talley is Geraldine Talley's son. He is the executive director of Agents for Advocacy.