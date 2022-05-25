Geraldine "Gerri" Chapman Talley, 62, a devoted mother, sister and excellent baker

June 3, 1959 – May 14, 2022

Geraldine "Gerri" Chapman Talley always took care of her co-workers – and especially their stomachs.

At Transitional Services, a Buffalo nonprofit where Talley worked for nine years, colleagues said she was known for her baking skills, especially her apple crisp that she would bring in to share. Co-workers were the lucky taste-testers when Talley wanted to try a new recipe. There was nothing she couldn't cook.

She also baked cakes for an office birthday club.

Even after Talley left Transitional Services in 2016 to pursue another job, former colleagues still called her to request baked goods, which she would deliver – whether it was for an office event or a dish that would be passed or shared at a personal gathering.

"Gerri baked for everyone in the office," said Kimberly M. Larratta, executive administrative assistant at Transitional Services. "She baked for our families for holidays and birthday cakes for our children."

Perhaps that's why, to many co-workers, Talley felt like a friend or a family member. Talley was one of the 10 people killed May 14 when a white supremacist from the Southern Tier visited the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and started shooting. She was 62 years old.

At Transitional Services, which helps people living with mental illness and related substance abuse issues transition to community housing, Talley worked as the administrative assistant and the receptionist at the office. Larratta said she was dedicated to her job and was delightful to work with.

"We at Transitional Services Inc. feel the loss of a very sweet and generous person," she wrote in an email. "Gerri's sunny, sweet smile will be truly missed."

Transitional Services is where Talley also met Gregory Allen, a maintenance staff member there. The two met about seven years ago and fell in love and were talking about getting married, Allen previously told The Buffalo News.

Allen and Talley were in the Tops store together that day, making a quick stop for food to make sandwiches. Allen was in another aisle from Talley to get the iced tea when the incident occurred. He climbed into a cooler to stay safe.

Talley was born in Grove Hill, Ala., before moving to Buffalo in 1971 with her parents and her sister. Paula Henderson wrote on Talley's tribute wall on Lombardo Funeral Home's website that she met Talley in fifth grade at Clarke County School, noting the two developed a friendship as the only two people of color in the class.

After Talley moved, Henderson wrote, they continued to write each other through high school before they each went on to create their own lives. But they later reconnected on Facebook.

"I will always remember her smile and calming spirit," Henderson wrote. "Rest well my childhood friend."

In Western New York, Talley graduated in 1981 with a degree in secretarial science from Bryant & Stratton College.

In Talley's death notice, her family wrote that she loved spending time with family, sitting by the water and baking.

"Gerri will be remembered for her beautiful spirit, her dimpled smile and immense love for her family," the family wrote.

Talley is survived by her children, Genicia Smith, Mark Talley Jr. and stepdaughter Marquish Jacobs; three sisters; one brother; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are gathering at the Mt. Aaron Baptist Church, at 540 Genesee St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

