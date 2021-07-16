Genomics Institute takes long view in job growth

New York state had high hopes for turning the Buffalo Niagara region into a bioinformatics and life sciences hub seven years ago, when it pumped $47.5 million into the University at Buffalo for a new institute.
It took longer than expected, but state officials said Friday that the Buffalo Institute for Genomics and Data Analytics, launched as a Buffalo Billion project, is bearing fruit, through 530 jobs created at 13 local business partners.
One of those partners, KSL Biodmedical in Amherst, says it has created more than 80 jobs as part of its partnership with the institute, which is known as BIG, and will hire more.
BIG took several years to reach its job target. The venture languished the first couple of years after it was announced, and PolitiFact has reported how the target dates for job creation have shifted over time.
How does BIG determine if a company's job growth stems from the institute's support, instead of other reasons?
"Some of the investments we're making are really core to enabling them to develop their services or products," said Christina Orsi, UB's associate vice president for economic development.
"If they didn't have it or didn't have the resources, they wouldn't be able to scale as quickly," she said. "They have to be able to talk about how the investments we're making with them will support their growth."
And why did it take so many years for the institute to achieve the job-growth target? Orsi said the nature of life sciences is one factor, as an industry often requiring years of development.
Some of BIG's original business partners "were not able to move forward," she said. The institute switched from an original portfolio of five companies to 13, and reset the job goal to 530 from 490, "and we'll go way higher than that," Orsi said.
BIG over the past year has supported companies' efforts to fight Covid-19, including the development and delivery of diagnostics, clinical trials for Covid-19 treatments and Covid-19 variant tracking, Orsi said.
KSL is among the companies involved in responding to Covid-19, through testing and diagnostic kits. The company could not have grown as fast as it has without BIG's financial support and resources, said Kevin Lawson, the CEO.
"Frankly, I don't think we could have done much of this, because of the needs of Covid that were immediate," he said. "If we didn't have access to the capital for that equipment, maybe we would have added 30 jobs, not 100 jobs."
KSL acquired $2 million worth of testing equipment as part of its BIG agreement. If it meets its hiring target, the loan will be forgiven and KSL will keep the equipment at no cost.
The company has received other kinds of vital support through BIG, Lawson said.
"When you're doing something in biotech that's technical like this, you need access to validation samples, you need a lot of other partnerships. Clinical validations are essential for this kind of testing, so you can't go it alone," he said.
KSL has already hired more than 80 employees tied to its commitment with BIG, and has until the end of 2022 to reach its full goal of adding 112 workers. Lawson said the business is on track to surpass its job target.
Through BIG, KSL was able to secure equipment it needs and devote more attention to growing the business, Lawson said.
"As a biotech company, you can spend all of your time scrambling looking for money and maybe it won't be very fruitful for you," he said. "And if you're spending all of your time looking for money, you're not spending time building your business, going through the regulatory process, etc."
Orsi said BIG partners with life sciences companies with an innovative product or service. The institute also looks for situations where UB students can have work opportunities and possibly get hired, Orsi said.
If a company fails to meet its job-creation targets, it has to pay for the leased equipment, Orsi said. "Then that gives us money to put resources back in to help other companies. So there's accountability built in."
Alan Belicha, director of business development and industry engagement at BIG, said KSL is an example of a company whose growth target has grown over time. KSL's original agreement with BIG was 50 jobs and was then amended.
"It's not that we put a lot of money at risk necessarily from the get-go," Belicha said. "It was an iterative process. And a success was demonstrated, and we continue to support their growth."
BIG's portfolio is a mix of startups and more-established companies, he said. "So we try to take a balanced approach in who we support."
The other 12 companies BIG has agreements with are: 3AM Innovations, Aesku NY, Applied Healthcare Research Management, Charlotte’s Web, Circuit Clinical, Enhanced Pharmacodynamics, Garwood Medical Devices, Neurovascular Diagnostics, Orthodent Laboratories, Polymer Conversions, Thermo Fisher and ZeptoMetrix.
Matt Glynn