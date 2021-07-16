Genomics Institute takes long view in job growth

"If they didn't have it or didn't have the resources, they wouldn't be able to scale as quickly," she said. "They have to be able to talk about how the investments we're making with them will support their growth."

And why did it take so many years for the institute to achieve the job-growth target? Orsi said the nature of life sciences is one factor, as an industry often requiring years of development.

Some of BIG's original business partners "were not able to move forward," she said. The institute switched from an original portfolio of five companies to 13, and reset the job goal to 530 from 490, "and we'll go way higher than that," Orsi said.

BIG over the past year has supported companies' efforts to fight Covid-19, including the development and delivery of diagnostics, clinical trials for Covid-19 treatments and Covid-19 variant tracking, Orsi said.

KSL is among the companies involved in responding to Covid-19, through testing and diagnostic kits. The company could not have grown as fast as it has without BIG's financial support and resources, said Kevin Lawson, the CEO.