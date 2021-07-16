Genomics institute at University at Buffalo reports reaching job-creation goal

The Buffalo Institute for Genomics and Data Analytics, a venture launched as a Buffalo Billion project, reported it has supported the creation of 530 jobs at area high-tech companies.

The institute was launched in 2014 with a $47.5 million Buffalo Billion grant award to the University at Buffalo. State officials said the institute has surpassed its commitment to create 250 jobs by February 2022.

“Despite the extreme challenges of the pandemic, Buffalo Institute for Genomics and Data Analytics is making significant contributions to change the economic landscape of Western New York,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “Strategic investments like this are creating new opportunities and jobs, moving our economy forward and positioning Buffalo as a leader in the growing life sciences industry.”

The institute was created as part of a partnership meant to develop new ways to treat, prevent and manage serious diseases based on genomic medical research. The purpose of the $47.5 million grant to UB was to "support the application of advanced analytics, provide access to genomic expertise, and health data and informatics to improve health care outcomes in collaboration with local companies," Cuomo's office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month