Genesee County Sheriff's Office identifies double homicide victims

The identities of two men who were found stabbed to death on March 11 at a dairy farm in the Town of Alexander were released Friday by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were identified as Elibander Morales, 30, also known as Elibander Morales Velazquez, and Marceleno Gomez Hernandez, 29, also known as Marcelino Gomez Hernandez.

The bodies of both men were discovered by deputies in a residence at 10216 Alexander Road. The Genesee County Emergency Communications Center had received a call just before 10 a.m. about a disturbance there.

Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N. K. Wilson, 23, of Albion, were arrested and each charged with second-degree murder the following day. They were both ordered held without bail in Genesee County Jail.

