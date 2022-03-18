 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genesee County Sheriff's Office identifies double homicide victims
0 comments

Genesee County Sheriff's Office identifies double homicide victims

Support this work for $1 a month

The identities of two men who were found stabbed to death on March 11 at a dairy farm in the Town of Alexander were released Friday by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were identified as Elibander Morales, 30, also known as Elibander Morales Velazquez, and Marceleno Gomez Hernandez, 29, also known as Marcelino Gomez Hernandez.

The bodies of both men were discovered by deputies in a residence at 10216 Alexander Road. The Genesee County Emergency Communications Center had received a call just before 10 a.m. about a disturbance there.

Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N. K. Wilson, 23, of Albion, were arrested and each charged with second-degree murder the following day. They were both ordered held without bail in Genesee County Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California startup design rover to support humans living on the moon and Mars

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News