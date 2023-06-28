The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam that involves a phone call asking for money to resolve an outstanding warrant.

According to a news release from Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr., the caller claims to be a sergeant with the Sheriff's Office, says a warrant has been issued and requests a cash amount.

Sheron noted that although the Sheriff's Office sometimes calls people about a warrant, officers never ask for money to resolve it.

"Please be aware of this situation, and do not send money, gift cards, electronic payments or render any type of payment as (the) result of a phone call," he added.

Anyone who receives such a call and does not believe there is a warrant against them should call 585-343-5000 for verification. Those who have active warrants are advised to visit the Sheriff's Office at 165 Park Road, Batavia, for assistance.