 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genesee County man dies in one-vehicle accident
0 comments
top story

Genesee County man dies in one-vehicle accident

Support this work for $1 a month

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Genesee County.

Brian S. Holland, no age available, of Clinton Street Road in the Town of Bergen, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Dublin Road, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The county dispatch center received a 911 call about the crash at around 12:30 a.m. and that the driver was unresponsive. 

Holland was pronounced dead at the scene by Genesee County Coroner Thomas Douglas.

Investigators with the sheriff's department determined Holland was traveling eastbound on Dublin Road when his vehicle traveled off the south shoulder. The vehicle struck several mailboxes, a utility pole and a large tree before coming to a stop.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Italy’s Bergamo still ravaged by COVID a year on

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News