Genesee County man dies in one-vehicle accident

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Genesee County.

Brian S. Holland, no age available, of Clinton Street Road in the Town of Bergen, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Dublin Road, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The county dispatch center received a 911 call about the crash at around 12:30 a.m. and that the driver was unresponsive.

Holland was pronounced dead at the scene by Genesee County Coroner Thomas Douglas.

Investigators with the sheriff's department determined Holland was traveling eastbound on Dublin Road when his vehicle traveled off the south shoulder. The vehicle struck several mailboxes, a utility pole and a large tree before coming to a stop.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.