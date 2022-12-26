Generosity shows as News Neediest wraps up 41st year

Once again, the community opened its hearts and wallets to help make Christmas a bit happier, and hopefully, a bit easier for thousands of Western New York families.

As the Buffalo News Neediest Fund wraps up for the 41st year, there are many who had a hand.

Western New Yorkers have contributed $110,000 and counting to the fund. More donations are arriving in the mail every day. Donations can be made online at go.BuffaloNews.com/NewsNeediest or by mail at The News Neediest Fund, P.O. Box 2667, Buffalo NY 14240.

“We are so grateful for Western New Yorkers’ continued support of The News Neediest Fund. The community’s generosity has a direct impact on our neighbors who could use a hand,” said Buffalo News Vice President Brian Connolly.

Lisa Cislo, community engagement manager for The Buffalo News, said the generosity of the Western New York community is no surprise.

"Each year, we receive heartwarming notes, tucked in with their donation letting us know how happy they are to contribute to the campaign for the local needy families. Thank you to all who have donated to this year’s campaign. It continues to be successful because of you," she said.

Monetary gifts go to FeedMore WNY to provide meals for needy families. And the donated toys help families bring a bit of Christmas to their children.

The Buffalo News Neediest fund is part of the Western New York Holiday Partnership, which coordinates the delivery of toys based on the needs of families. The News takes the lead in covering the drive, but it has many partners, including the United Way, FeedMore WNY, VIA – Pathways for the Visually Impaired, Wegmans, 211, Benderson Development, National Grid, Fisher-Price, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

The toy bins placed at stores and businesses filled up with toys each time they were emptied. And that kept the folks manning the Holiday Partnership warehouse space donated by Benderson Development busy.

That's where you could find Raymond Ludwig, who the rest of the year works his regular job of vice president of manufacturing, distribution and business development for VIA. Thirty different organizations rely on the Partnership for toys.

"We support them the best we can, depending on the amount of toys we have," Ludwig said. "We give them a good mix of infant toys to teenagers."

He said 15,000 to 20,000 toys made their way through the warehouse this year, including 40 refurbished bicycles dropped off this week by GOBike Buffalo.