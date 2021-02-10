General Motors profit-sharing payout rises to $9,000

Eligible hourly workers at General Motors will receive profit-sharing checks of $9,000, benefiting employees at its plants in the Town of Tonawanda and Lockport.

The profit-sharing program is part of the contract between the United Auto Workers and GM. The amount of the payout is based on GM's North American profits, which totaled $9.1 billion in 2020.

"Despite a year of a pandemic and loss of production in 2020, General Motors reported a solid profit for North America," said Terry Dittes, a UAW vice president. "This is a testament to our UAW-GM membership, who produce some of the finest and most sought-after vehicles in the world, right here in the U.S.A.”

Across GM, about 44,000 hourly workers are eligible for the profit-sharing checks, which will be paid out on Feb. 26, said Jim Cain, a GM spokesman.

GM has 1,087 hourly workers at its Tonawanda engine plant, and about 1,300 at its Lockport components plant. It wasn't immediately known how many of those workers were eligible for the profit-sharing payouts.