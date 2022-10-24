Gateway-Longview seeks community partners for its Adopt an Angel holiday gift drive

Gateway-Longview is seeking community partners to help provide Christmas gifts for at-risk children and families in its care.

Last year, the agency said, 110 organizations and families partnered with Gateway-Longview for its annual Adopt an Angel drive. Donations of more than 1,000 gifts collectively valued at more than $60,000 were distributed to children and families across the region.

"The holiday season is a time for giving hope and enriching the lives of others. At Gateway-Longview, that is what we are all about,” Carolyne DeFranco, president and CEO of Gateway-Longview, said in a statement Monday.

To participate in the gift drive, or sign up one's family, business or other organization, visit gateway-longview.org/adoptanangel and fill out the form, or call 716-783-3220. The signup deadline is Nov. 14. Once the sign-up form has been filled out, a representative from Gateway-Longview Foundation will be in touch and will match the donor up with a wish list.

Gift Cards and check donations can be mailed to: Gateway-Longview Foundation, 6350 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221