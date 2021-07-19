Gasport man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of girl a decade ago

A Gasport man faces a sentence of up to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to sexually abusing a girl a decade ago.
Gary E. Pencille, 68, admitted to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree criminal sexual act. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. scheduled sentencing for Sept. 17.
Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said Pencille abused the girl in 2011 and 2012.
Pencille, who had been in jail since his arrest May 21 by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, is being held without bail to await sentencing.
