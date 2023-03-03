Eight homes in the Town of Marilla were evacuated Friday morning after a gas line fitting broke during National Fuel work on Clinton Street, National Fuel confirmed.

There was no fire or explosion, National Fuel spokesperson Karen Merkel clarified, as the Erie County Sheriff's Office noted earlier on Twitter it had responded to calls of an explosion and the odor of gas.

No injuries were reported, and the area was declared safe before noon. Clinton Street remained closed between Two Rod and Four Rod roads, and about 30 homes were without gas, Merkel said. She said service was to be restored by later Friday afternoon.

Merkel said National Fuel crews were at 11965 Clinton St. for a medium-pressure natural gas mainline replacement project when a fitting – or pipeline cufflink – blew off, releasing natural gas into the air.

Evacuations are common during natural gas leaks due to the combustible nature of gas and the speed of its spread. Residents are advised to not turn on electrical appliances or lights during a gas leak, as the spark could lead to an explosion.