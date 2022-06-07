Garnell Whitfield calls on Senate to crack down on white supremacism

WASHINGTON – Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield Jr., who lost his mother, Ruth Whitfield, in the Tops massacre, came to Capitol Hill Tuesday with a tough message for the U.S. Senate: White supremacy is a scourge that claims lives, and it's the job of lawmakers to do something about it.

"I would ask every senator to imagine the faces of your mothers as you look at the face of my mother, Mrs. Ruth Whitfield … and ask yourself … is there nothing we can do?" Whitfield said in prepared remarks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. "Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?

"If there is nothing then, respectfully, senators … you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue," Whitfield said.

Whitfield's testimony kicked off two days of hearings in which witnesses from Buffalo will detail the impact of the May 14 mass shooting, which claimed 10 lives at the Tops Friendly Markets grocery story on Jefferson Avenue. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was wounded, will testify at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Whitfield testified at a hearing on domestic terrorism, and he delivered a passionate call for action.

"We are people of decency," he said. "We are taught to love even our enemies. But our enemies don’t love us. So what are we supposed to do with all of our anger and pain? You expect us to forgive and forget. Again? And what are you doing? You were elected to protect us."

Whitfield also said the man accused of murdering the 10 shooting victims – including his mother, at age 86 the oldest victim – "was radicalized by white supremacists."

In other words, Whitfield said, the shooter didn't really act entirely on his own volition.

"His anger and hatred were metastasized like a cancer by people with big microphones screaming that Black people were going to take away their jobs and opportunities," he said.

Whitfield's comments found a sympathetic voice in Sen. Richard Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee. He opened the hearing with a video of Fox News host Tucker Carlson discussing "great replacement theory," which alleges that leftists want to flood the nation with immigrants to dilute the political power of the white majority.

"As lawmakers, we must speak in one voice in repudiating this incendiary rhetoric, along with any individual or extremist group that resorts to violence," Durbin said.

Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, insisted that plenty of domestic terrorism is committed not by white supremacists, but by people on the left. He cited the New York subway shooter who spewed angry comments about white Americans before his attack and the supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont who shot and wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, at a congressional baseball practice in 2017.

"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: We all have to condemn all political violence," Grassley said. "We have the time and resources to combat violence committed under the banner of every deadly ideology. We do not have to choose. We must combat them all."

Several others who lost loved ones held a press conference after the hearing in which they reiterated Whitfield's call to action. A week after the Senate, along partisan lines, refused to even consider a domestic terrorism bill that the House passed shortly the Buffalo shooting, family members urged passage of such legislation and more.

"We are demanding that an anti-Black hate crime bill be passed -- not later, but now," said Michelle Spight, who lost two family members in the shooting: her aunt, Pearl Young and her cousin Marcus D. Morrison.

Meanwhile, Young's daughter, Pamela Pritchett, said the families of the shooting victims were intent on forcing Congress.

"Every tear I cry is going to be a fuel for action" Pritchett said.

