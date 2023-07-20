Buffalo locals and tourists can now feast their eyes on 26 completed beautification projects throughout the city, thanks in part to local nonprofits.

Gardens Buffalo Niagara has invested more than $19,500 this year toward small local efforts to make public small gardens more vibrant this summer, including for some in the upcoming East Side and Buffalo garden walks.

The money comes from the organization's Lunenfeld Beautification Grants program, which supports creative gardening projects by block clubs and community groups in the region.

"Even the smallest city garden can have a positive impact on both the surrounding neighborhood business associations," said Mara Montante, chair of the Gardens Buffalo Niagara Beautification Grants Committee.

All projects were completed on or before the July 15 deadline. The finished products are currently visible from street view and can be visited by the public.

Some will be featured in the East Side Garden Walk this weekend, and Garden Walk Buffalo next weekend.

Garden Walk Buffalo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 and 30. Maps are available at Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Ave; St. Mark School, 399 Woodward Ave.; and West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St.

Maps for both walks and list of locations can be viewed at gardensbuffaloniagara.com.

This year's grant recipients also include local churches, schools, community centers, block clubs and neighborhood business associations.

Among them are Family Promise of WNY, Kids Neighborhood Initiative and Muslim Society of Buffalo Inc.

All recipients of the grant must be a nonprofit or sponsored by one for the project.

The awards, up to $1,000, were based on overall project cost. The recipient organization must match funds through other donations of money, plants or volunteer sweat equity toward their project.

Gardens Buffalo Niagara has awarded nearly $130,000 during the last 18 years for more than 250 garden projects in and around Buffalo, including community gardens, rain gardens and tree plantings.

"There's some really amazing community gardens in Buffalo and I think we're very proud to be able to support them," Montante said. "It's a really amazing way to bring neighbors together."