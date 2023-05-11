A garden party is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. June 2 to kick off the Junior League of Buffalo's 22nd Decorator's Show House at the St. Patrick's Friary House, 102 Seymour St., in the city's Larkinville neighborhood.

Guests attending the party will get to tour the decorated house before it opens to the general public. The event will also feature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres by Bloom & Rose and live musical entertainment by Saxman Slim.

Tickets are available for $95 at buffalo.jl.org.

The St. Patrick's Friary House will open to the public June 3, and remain open for tours through June 24. Tickets purchased in advance of June 2 are $30. After June 2 and through June 24, the price will be $35. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

The Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News have presented 22 show houses over 42 years, raising more than $4.4 million in charitable funds for the Western New York community.