Garcia launches GOP primary campaign for Erie County sheriff

"I need the Democratic Party line to win this race," she said. "And when I make a commitment, I stick to it and will not go back on my word."

Now, the Working Families committee is expected to choose between Gould and activist Myles L. Carter. If Carter gets the endorsement, that could further diffuse the vote against Republican or Conservative candidates.

• Amherst Police Detective Lt. Ted DiNoto, is hoping to take advantage of possible split votes on an independent line.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said his party is poised to back Gould on Saturday.

"Our one candidate who has gone through the process is Brian Gould, and I expect him to be endorsed Saturday morning," he said.

Still, Zellner noted the possibility for myriad candidates and reiterated his disapproval of the "fusion voting" process that allows major party contenders to run on minor party ballot lines.

"That's the way it should be," he said, adding he hopes Working Families will not adopt a "spoiler" role by endorsing Carter.

Zellner's Republican counterpart, Karl J. Simmeth Jr., said he also recognizes the possibility of a crowded ballot, and continued an apparent "anti-team" theme aimed at Garcia.

"Sure I'm concerned about that, but sometimes a person's ambition gets in the way of the team," he said. "Our mission statement from Erie County headquarters is that we will have a law and order candidate for the law and order taxpayers of Erie County."

