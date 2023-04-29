A garage fire that spread into a home on Sandy Beach Road caused more than $300,000 damage, the Grand Island Fire Company reported Saturday.

City of Tonawanda and Sheridan Park firefighters assisted Grand Island volunteers at the blaze, which was reported shortly after noon Wednesday. Crews arriving at the scene found the garage fully engulfed in flames, which were extending into the attached 2 1/2-story house.

According to the report, the fire was brought under control in less than an hour. All units returned to service by 2:40 p.m.

Damage was estimated at $200,000 to the structure, $50,000 to the contents and $50,000 to a vehicle in the garage. Damage to a neighboring house, where siding melted, was estimated at $1,000. The cause remains under investigation.