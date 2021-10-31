Game day stretches all weekend for Bills fans in the camper lot

He’d given up his season tickets before then but renewed them in 2012, after the Bills successfully courted free agent Mario Williams, and has kept them ever since.

He’s on his fourth motor home, buying his latest version in December. It’s a Class A, 35-foot recreational vehicle with a bedroom, dinette, couch and bathroom.

He told Lori he wanted to put a large Bills logo on it, maybe red, white and blue Zubaz stripes on the sides. She responded, he said: “Absolutely not. I’ll divorce you right now.”

He said he looks forward to seeing Bills players leave the stadium after their final pre-game meeting Saturday night and TV reporters do their standup reports from the lot Sunday morning.

It’s easier to get into the camper lot now that the team requires a parking pass, but he still gets there early to make sure he has the same space: No. 9 or 10.

For a 1 p.m. Sunday game, the Bills allow people to stay in the camper lot until noon Monday.

“It’s worth it,” Pace said. “It’s a long weekend. There’s not a lot of sleep. It’s not cheap.”

He figures he spends about $500 or $600 per weekend on gas, food, beer and the prorated cost of the tickets and the parking pass.