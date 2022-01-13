Gale Burstein's overtime pay continues to raise questions. Here are some answers.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein has spent the past two years in the spotlight as a face of the public health response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Along with County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Burstein's application of state and federal restrictions have swept her into a political storm that has worsened since revelations in 2020 that she received tens of thousands of dollars in overtime pay, unlike almost anyone else in her position in New York.
Questions regarding Burstein's overtime are simple: How much overtime did she get paid? And is there anything wrong with her receiving that money?
Last week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz denounced Stefan Mychajliw, using a curse word to describe "lies" publicized by the former comptroller regarding the amount of overtime being collected by Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
But getting true answers is tricky because of the political haze hanging over the conversation, thanks to the war of words – and sometimes numbers – between Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz and former Republican County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.
Both sides have presented competing overtime figures, using differing definitions of what counts as overtime pay.
The Buffalo News conducted its own review after requesting and receiving reports and documents from the former Comptroller's Office, the county's budget office, the Personnel Department and the County Attorney's Office.
Based on that analysis, here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the matter.
Q: How much overtime has Burstein made during the pandemic?
A: Based on a conservative estimate, she has received more than $282,000 in cash overtime for 2020 and 2021. That's more than what the county Division of Budget and Management originally calculated and less than what the former Comptroller's Office calculated.
This figure includes regular overtime pay, special overtime pay for Covid-19 related work and compensatory time Burstein accrued during 2021 that she was able to cash out at year's end as a result of a county policy change made last year. The number includes $13,000 Burstein received for work she did on paid holidays.
The overtime figure does not include unused vacation time that Burstein was eligible to cash out.
These figures were calculated by The News after reviewing her 2020 and 2021 year-end paychecks, which account for work done each year through the second or third week of December. The total overtime amount is greater when calculating all overtime through Dec. 31 of each year.
Q: Does Burstein receive more overtime than anyone else in Erie County government?
A: Burstein received the most overtime pay of any county employee in 2020, when she collected more than $168,000. However, she scaled back her overtime reporting after the spring, so she received the second-most overtime of any county employee in 2021, according to comparative information provided by the county Personnel Department.
Joseph Usinski, a lieutenant in the Sheriff's Office, collected more overtime than Burstein in 2021 and has cumulatively received the most overtime pay since 2020.
Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein continues to be the highest-paid employee in Erie County government.
The fact that Burstein collected more overtime pay than most other employees doesn't mean she worked the most overtime hours. Because her base pay exceeds $200,000, her hourly overtime rate is much higher than other employees who may work more overtime hours but receive less money.
Of the 15 highest overtime earners over the past two years, 14 worked in the Erie County Sheriff's Office and 11 were union employees, according to information provided by the Personnel Department. Four of the highest overtime earners more than doubled their base pay and worked for the sheriff.
However, over the last two years, Burstein has received the most overtime pay of any political appointee in the Poloncarz administration. In addition, she was the highest paid employee in Erie County government in 2020 and 2021 because of both her high base pay as a medical doctor – $209,000 as of 2021 – and her overtime payments.
Q: Isn't Burstein salaried? How can she legally collect overtime?
A. This question is hotly disputed and grounds for a lawsuit filed against the county earlier this month.
Until the Covid-19 health crisis struck, politically appointed county administrators and commissioners were generally treated as "salaried." They received annual pay, and if they worked longer hours than their regular schedule, they were entitled to compensatory time capped at 80 hours a year.
However, over time, the administration has been redefining these appointed positions as hourly wage positions on the basis that all appointees have long been required to clock in and out of work each day, providing a record of hours worked.
Because their daily hours are tracked, and because of past practices and changing requirements under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, the Poloncarz administration has made the policy determination that only elected officials are truly salaried. All other employees are hourly wage workers who must be compensated for all hours worked.
This policy position has been repeatedly attacked by critics, notably Mychajliw and some other Republican elected leaders. Lawyer Todd Aldinger, who in 2016 served as the Republican chairman of the Erie County Charter Revision Commission, also represents taxpayers in a lawsuit against the administration's payment of Burstein's overtime.
Aside from the health commissioner's status as a political appointee, some have also argued that certain union restrictions and state laws and wage exemptions prohibit overtime for Burstein, who is budgeted to receive annual compensation of $216,000 this year.
The administration has responded that the county's policy decisions are compatible with federal laws and were vetted when stimulus money was made available to provide overtime pay to employees who worked on Covid-19-related response efforts.
Q: Do health commissioners in other counties collect overtime?
A: Rarely. Most other counties consider their top appointed administrators, including their public health leader, to be salaried, and therefore ineligible for overtime, regardless of how they account for their hours worked. Erie County is unusual in considering its "managerial confidential" appointees to be hourly wage workers.
The bulk of the Covid-19 overtime in Erie County was paid out to administrators in the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
In November 2020, the Comptroller's Office reported that the Covid-19 overtime that Erie County government paid to its high-level, managerial confidential administrators exceeded – by nearly $900,000 – the combined total paid to administrators in 52 other counties across New York State.
Monroe, Nassau, Westchester and Suffolk counties, whose large governments also received federal aid to battle the coronavirus, did not spend that money on overtime for top appointees, the Comptroller's Office reported. Based on responses to a series of statewide Freedom of Information Law requests, the Comptroller's Office could find only one county, Greene County, that paid $3,100 in overtime to its top health official.
Officials with Onondaga County and Niagara County confirmed to The Buffalo News that none of their political appointees are entitled to overtime pay, even though such employees account for their hours through timesheets or by clocking in and out, similar to Erie County. WKBW reported similar findings in December.
Q: Regardless of whether this is legal, is it fair for Burstein to collect overtime?
A: The Poloncarz administration and other Burstein supporters say yes, pointing to her work ethic and long hours during the pandemic, which are not disputed. Most other counties also are not responsible for their own public health lab, as Burstein is. Therefore, if Burstein is legally entitled to overtime pay, she should receive it, just like any other county employee, they argue.
Her supporters also contend that Burstein is being unfairly singled out by Republicans when most of the county employees who receive high overtime pay work in the Sheriff's Department, which is headed by a Republican.
Burstein's detractors have argued that it is an abuse of taxpayer money to allow overtime for anyone who earns such high, annual compensation and who is politically appointed to a taxpayer-funded position. Commissioners have not historically been able to do so prior to 2020, and no other major county in New York State appears to permit this practice.