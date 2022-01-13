Gale Burstein's overtime pay continues to raise questions. Here are some answers.

Q: How much overtime has Burstein made during the pandemic?

A: Based on a conservative estimate, she has received more than $282,000 in cash overtime for 2020 and 2021. That's more than what the county Division of Budget and Management originally calculated and less than what the former Comptroller's Office calculated.

This figure includes regular overtime pay, special overtime pay for Covid-19 related work and compensatory time Burstein accrued during 2021 that she was able to cash out at year's end as a result of a county policy change made last year. The number includes $13,000 Burstein received for work she did on paid holidays.

The overtime figure does not include unused vacation time that Burstein was eligible to cash out.

These figures were calculated by The News after reviewing her 2020 and 2021 year-end paychecks, which account for work done each year through the second or third week of December. The total overtime amount is greater when calculating all overtime through Dec. 31 of each year.

Q: Does Burstein receive more overtime than anyone else in Erie County government?