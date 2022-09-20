Future of West Side Bazaar uncertain after fire tears through international market

For 10 years, the West Side Bazaar has been a catalyst for entrepreneurship among Buffalo's immigrant and refugee communities and a popular draw for West Side residents and foodies.

At little kiosks inside the 3,200-square-foot retail space at 25 Grant St., entrepreneurs served fragrant dishes from around the world – Burmese noodle soups, Thai curries and Ethiopian specialties served on injera flat bread. Shopkeepers in stalls sell clothing, jewelry and accessories from India, Nepal and Thailand. Bon Appetit magazine, the Washington Post and USA Today have all written features on the international food court.

Early Tuesday, a fire broke out inside the bazaar, causing extensive damage. No one was injured. But Buffalo fire officials estimated the total damage at $300,000 – $100,000 to the building and $200,000 to the contents.

The Fire Department said the fire accidentally started in a countertop fryer in the bazaar's communal kitchen, which all of the food stalls use to prepare dishes.

Late Tuesday morning, as workers shoveled broken glass and sloshed through puddles of water, shopkeepers gathered and stared in shock at the damage to their businesses.

It was not clear what the future of the bazaar holds.

"We are working with the business owners to help them navigate this traumatic event and move forward," the West Size Bazaar posted to its website. "At this time, we do not have a reopening date. Thank you for your business."

Construction is underway on a much larger facility on Niagara Street. But that $11.5 million project is still in the demolition phase and is not expected to open until about this time in 2023, said Erin Kelly, a spokesperson for WEDI – Westminster Economic Development Initiative – which formed the bazaar as a small business incubator for communities on Buffalo's West Side.

Ranie Manuel, who runs Zigma Naturals with her husband, Jerry, who came to Buffalo from Burma a decade ago, cried as she looked at the damage.

"Everything is burned," she said. She showed her hands that were covered in soot after touching the merchandise that was in their stall.

Their stall didn't appear to be burnt, but there was heavy smoke throughout the building that covered everything in the store.

Jerry Manuel was thankful that the fire happened early in the morning when no one was there.

"Everyone was gone. So we saved the people, right? Thank God," he said.

The fire was especially upsetting for the Manuels because five years ago in September, their house on Massachusetts Avenue burned down, they said.

"That kind of triggered things," Jerry Manel said of his wife's emotional state Tuesday.

"I hate this smell," she said of the smoke.

Htay Naing, the owner of Nine & Night, a Thai food stall, had no idea what he would do next.

"So sad," he said, standing outside on the sidewalk with Kap Thang of Thang's Family Restaurant, which served ramen. "I can't believe it's happened," Naing said.

At about 6:30 a.m., Naing said, a friend called him to tell him about the fire at the West Side Bazaar. He raced to the scene and saw firefighters working on the building.

He noted that on Monday, he and the other food stall owners had delivered their groceries for the week – about $1,500 worth.

WEDI officials told him they were trying to find another commercial kitchen where they could set up their businesses until the new bazaar opens next year.

Thang held his 4-year-old son his arms, unsure of what he would do next.

"Nobody knows yet," Thang said.