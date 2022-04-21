Future of Scajaquada Creek corridor to be discussed at public meeting

A public meeting on the future of the Scajaquada Creek corridor that includes Route 198 will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 4 at Buffalo State Alumni & Visitor Center, 663 Grant St.
The meeting will present four scenarios for reimagining the future of the corridor, also known as Region Central, which is home to about a third of Buffalo residents. Public comment will be possible at the meeting, hosted by the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council.
Registration is encouraged at gbnrtc.org/regioncentral-events. Parking is available in Lot G-21. To get there by bus, take NFTA Metro No. 3 Grant bus to the Grant Street and Rockwell Road bus stop.
"This effort is an opportunity to create a better future for all who live, work, play and travel in Region Central," Project Director Hal Morse said in a statement.
People are also reading…
Housing, land use, economic development and transportation are among the considerations that have been considered in developing the scenarios.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.