Future of Scajaquada Creek corridor to be discussed at public meeting

A public meeting on the future of the Scajaquada Creek corridor that includes Route 198 will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 4 at Buffalo State Alumni & Visitor Center, 663 Grant St.

The meeting will present four scenarios for reimagining the future of the corridor, also known as Region Central, which is home to about a third of Buffalo residents. Public comment will be possible at the meeting, hosted by the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council.

Registration is encouraged at gbnrtc.org/regioncentral-events. Parking is available in Lot G-21. To get there by bus, take NFTA Metro No. 3 Grant bus to the Grant Street and Rockwell Road bus stop.

"This effort is an opportunity to create a better future for all who live, work, play and travel in Region Central," Project Director Hal Morse said in a statement.

Housing, land use, economic development and transportation are among the considerations that have been considered in developing the scenarios.

