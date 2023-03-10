On Friday morning, Buffalo and Western New York is pausing to remember Jason Arno.

Thousands of people who knew him, loved him, worked with him and those who only recently learned his name gathered on city streets and entered St. Joseph Cathedral to pay their respects to the 37-year-old firefighter.

Arno died in a four-alarm fire March 1 at a Main Street building. A team of experts from the ATF is sifting through the wreckage to determine the cause.

The atmosphere outside St. Joseph's was one of solemnity as the funeral procession, which began at Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue, passed Engine 2 at Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Streets and progressed toward the cathedral. Bagpipes played "Going Home" as Arno's casket entered the cathedral, and those gathered stood as a white funeral pall was laid over top. "Here I Am, Lord" was the first hymn.

With firefighters in formation and members of the public lining the streets, the only sounds were engines of firetrucks holding up a giant flag, the whirring of Air One helicopter above and a distant siren. After the funeral, which begins at 10 a.m., a procession will head north on Delaware Avenue to take Arno to Forest Lawn.

Preparations for the funeral – closed to the public but to be livestreamed on a television screen outside the church and on BuffaloNews.com – were more visible about 90 minutes before the Mass. Two firetrucks extended their ladders at the intersection of Church and Franklin streets to display an American flag between them.

Firefighters from around the country filed in steadily, assembling outside the church on Franklin Street and passing under the raised flag. They awaited the procession. They came from New York City, New Jersey and a host of cities, with an especially large contingent from Massachusetts.

Dale Smith of the Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Mass., explained why he made the trip to Buffalo.

"He paid the ultimate the sacrifice," Smith said of Arno, who served three years with the Buffalo Fire Department. "It's important to know that this is felt throughout the country."

The scope of firefighters paying respects crossed national lines, too. Hundreds of Canadian firefighters were expected to honor Arno, and early Friday about 30 from Grimsby – an Ontario town about an hour from Buffalo – got situated in downtown Buffalo.

"It's a brotherhood," said Jason Mottershead, a firefighter from Grimsby.

Born and raised in Buffalo, Arno was one of eight children. At Canisius High School, he was on the crew team first, then played football.

After graduating in 2003, Arno worked at bars and restaurants all over the Buffalo area, serving, tending bar and cooking. He worked at Ballyhoo, Tempo, Route 5 and Fuji Grill, among others.

He was working at the former Parings Wine Bar on Main Street in Williamsville when he met Sarah-Elizabeth Tierney, the woman who would become his wife and the mother of their child.

Arno enrolled in culinary school at Erie Community College North. In 2012, he was selected for an internship that took him to Italy for a 2½-month stint at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Ravello on the Amalfi Coast.

In February of 2020, Arno entered the fire academy. But because of Covid-19 restrictions, he couldn't finish his training until the fall.

His first assignment was to Rescue 1.

Arno was next assigned to Engine 4 in South Buffalo, a more slow-paced firehouse, but then, about 10 months ago, he was assigned to Engine Co. 2, on Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street in Allentown, where he worked on the first platoon. Engine 2 is the busiest firehouse in the city, going on 5,000 runs every year.