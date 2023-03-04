The funeral for Jason Arno, the Buffalo firefighter who died in a four-alarm blaze on Wednesday, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St. in downtown Buffalo, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo and the Buffalo firefighters union announced.
A wake for Arno will take place 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave.
Arno was married and the father of a 3-year-old daughter. He joined the Buffalo Fire Department three years ago. He was 37.