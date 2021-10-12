Funds approved for music pavilion on Outer Harbor

Ranalli said he often hears that habitats will naturally improve, but he said that hasn't happened.

"The reality is this area has been here for 60 years, and this is what you get after 60 years," Ranalli said. "There are no conditions that support a healthy habitat."

Critics are skeptical

Some members of the Our Outer Harbor Coalition are skeptical about the ecological assessment.

Jay Burney, who is also chairman of the Friends of Times Beach Nature Preserve, said it's possible the trees are unhealthy and the ecology is too degraded to keep. But he said the waterfront agency hasn't presented evidence to back up those claims or revealed what will be planted.

"They might be right that it is worthless ecological territory," Burney said. "I don't think so, but if they have a plan it would be worth letting the public have a look and make comments on it," Burney said. "It might accelerate people's concerns or it might tamp down people's concerns."

Burney also wonders what the impact of construction, demolition and reconstruction will have on birds that fly to the Outer Harbor. The Niagara River Corridor is designated a Globally Significant Important Bird Area.