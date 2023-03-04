In the aftermath of a tragic fire on Wednesday that claimed the life of a Buffalo firefighter, the City of Good Neighbors is stepping up.

At least four fundraisers have been started in honor of firefighter Jason Daniel Arno and to help support his wife, Sarah-Liz, and their 3-year-old daughter Olivia.

Two GoFundMe.com fundraisers have already raised more than $190,000 as of 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 was also accepting checks, gift cards and donations through Venmo.

Arno's brother, Delton Arno, started one fundraiser through GoFundMe called: "The family of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno."

"Jason Arno was a father, husband, son, brother and best friend to many. He leaves behind a wife (of 10 years, but officially married 6 months ago) and a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Olivia. He was my younger brother by 1 yr and 17 days," Delton Arno wrote. "With how close we were and the suddenness of his passing, no journey in my 38 years has been more harrowing."

He wrote of how Arno's wife, Sarah, was his "soul mate" who was "perfect for Jay."

Their daughter, Olivia, "is still unaware of her father's passing," Delton Arno wrote. "The fact that she and his wife, these two beautiful souls, have to face these disgustingly unfair circumstances is heart-wrenching."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

In asking for the community to help support Sarah and Oliva, he wrote: "I have so much anger and sadness and regret in my heart. Every morning I wake shaken from the memory of this unshakable event. When this is over and the silence is here, I want Sarah and his precious, three-year-old daughter, the years of peace that's the minimum requirement to figure this out from within."

Another GoFundMe titled "Arno Family" was started by a family friend, Courtney Englert. She included a heartbreaking photo of Arno holding his daughter in his arms and placing a fire helmet on her head.

"No one will feel this heartbreaking loss more than his wife Sarah-Liz and their three-year-old daughter, Olivia," Englert wrote. "Jason lived every waking moment of his life for his girls and served as their constant protector, relentless provider, and limitless source of over-flowing love, affection, and pride. Jason Arno was truly defined by his family. He was a man who put his wife and daughter first, and sacrificed everything to ensure they were cared for. ... He joined the Buffalo Fire Department to ensure his family was provided for. Please help Jason rest easy knowing Sarah-Liz and Olivia Arno can grieve the loss of their husband and father without the pressures of financial insecurity. He paid the ultimate price and they made the ultimate sacrifice for the people of Buffalo."

GoFundMe verified both of these fundraisers to The Buffalo News.

"We champion ourselves for being the 'City of good neighbors,' for helping those in need near and far. For that we always win. By raising each other up as a strong city with strong communities ready and willing to take on whatever is thrown at us," the union posted to its Facebook page Saturday. "We are seeing just that with the outpouring support for our brother Firefighter Jason Arno and the entire Arno family. Although we cannot thank each and every one of you individually, just know that we all see it. The family sees it and you are making a difference. For every tragedy there's always a shining light that begins to break through the heavy clouds over us. That light has fully broken through because of the graciousness everyone has shown."

Checks for Jason Arno's family can be made payable to Buffalo Professional Firefighters, 500 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14210. Gift cards can be dropped off at the address as well. Venmo donations can be made to @IAFF282.

Oxford Pennant, located close to where the fire broke out, said it is donating all of its Saturday and Sunday profits to the Arno family, through purchases made at oxfordpennant.com. As of early Saturday morning, the company said it had raised $10,000 for the family.

-News staff reporter Matt Glynn contributed to this report.