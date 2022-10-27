 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fundraisers started for Kensington crash victims; 2 brought 'energy and light' to YouthBuild program

  • Updated
Kensington offramp (copy)

The intersection where the inbound Kensington Expressway, (Route 33,) merges with the westbound Scajaquada Expressway, (Route 198).

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Two of the teens killed in the horrific crash Monday morning on the entrance to the Scajaquada Expressway from the inbound Kensington Expressway were students of YouthBuild Buffalo, a program that gives a second chance to youth who drop out of high school by offering training in construction trades, the organization announced.

Marcus Webster, 19, and Kevin Payne, 16, were both enrolled in YouthBuild, which is part of The Service Collaborative.

Marcus Webster and Kevin Payne

Marcus Webster and Kevin Payne, who were killed in Monday's crash on the Kensington and Scajaquada expressways, were enrolled in YouthBuild Buffalo.

"Both young men aspired to build a brighter future for themselves and their community. They brought energy and light to our program every day, and their loss has left an immeasurable void in our community. Their memories will live on in the work we do every day to improve the Buffalo community," a statement from the collaborative said.

A fundraiser was set up for the youths' families through GoFundMe.

Ahjanae Harper

A GoFundMe has also been set up for another victim, Ahjanae Harper, who would have turned 15 on Nov. 1. Ahjanae was the mother of a baby girl, Tru. Her family is asking for help to cover the cost of her funeral and support her young daughter.

A fourth teen, Swazine Swindle, 17, of Buffalo was also killed.

Another 14-year-old girl was recovering at Erie County Medical Center. She was initially being treated in the trauma intensive care unit, but she has been upgraded to good condition.

The 16-year-old who police say was behind the wheel of the stolen Kia Sportage that crashed, ejecting all five passengers, was charged with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

