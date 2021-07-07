Fundraiser will offer climb down face of 21-story One M&T Plaza

A fundraising event Oct. 2 will give adventurers a chance to rappel down the 21-story face of One M&T Plaza in downtown Buffalo.
Support Local Journalism
“Over the Edge,” a collaboration of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County and Oishei Children’s Hospital with sponsorship by Tops Markets, will support health care for youngsters and their families through the hospital.
“Core to our health platform work at the United Way is improving birth outcomes and reducing childhood obesity,” said United Way president at CEO Michael Weiner. “Bringing this special event to Buffalo allows us to raise awareness about how to support a healthy start and healthy future for all children and families.”
Teams as well as individuals are welcome to rappel. Minimum donation is $2,000. Goal is $100,000. For information on how to register, sponsor or donate to a rappeller, visit give.overtheedge.events/otebuffalo.