Fundraiser will benefit ailing Seneca Nation infant and family

A chicken barbeque fundraiser will be held Saturday to benefit the family of a Seneca Nation infant who faces serious medical challenges.

The event will be held from noon until 4 p.m. on April 10 at the Native Pride Travel Plaza in Irving to benefit Owen Maybee and his family.

Owen was born on Feb. 17 with penile torsion and torticollis, ailments which will require expensive surgery and treatment, and his mother, Katie, suffered a life-threatening stroke. The Maybees are members of the Seneca Nation now living in Texas.

Dinners will be sold for $15 under tents at the travel plaza, 11359 Southwestern Blvd. off State Thruway Exit 58. A 50/50 raffle, silent auction and other fundraising events will also be held.

Presale dinner tickets are available for $13 through Venmo@Nicole-Seneca-2. Further information is available from Nicole Seneca at 807-4841.

