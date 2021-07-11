Fundraiser launched for 3-year-old killed by gunfire

A relative of Shaquelle Walker Jr. has started a fundraising campaign for the 3-year-old boy who died last week after being shot in the head.

Katrina Gilbert launched the GoFundMe account, called "Justice for Baby Quarelle," on Sunday, with a fundraising goal of $10,000.

"I am raising money for my 3-year-old nephew who life was taken away due to senseless gun violence anything would help thank you in advance," Gilbert said in a message posted on the fundraiser page.

Buffalo police on Sunday announced no new details in the investigation into the shooting death of Shaquelle. He was shot in the head July 5 while on a bike on Donovan Drive, and later died at Oishei Children's Hospital.

While no arrests have been made, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn has said that two "persons of interest" in the shooting face drug and weapons possession charges in Cheektowaga.

Three men were injured in the same shooting incident at the Ferry Grider Homes on July 5.

Matt Glynn

