Fundraiser for Ukraine draws hundreds to Italian Cultural Center

A fundraiser at the Italian Cultural Center on Sunday brought at least $8,000 in contributions for the Ukrainian relief effort, according to Lindsey Lauren Visser, the center's deputy executive director.

There were raffle baskets donated by Hertel Business Association, foods made by local chefs, beer tastings and family activities among the many contributions from community organizations.

"Our event was to try to raise as much awareness as possible and make as much of an impact as we could," Visser said.

"I think it's so important as a cultural organization to preserve those immigrant values of compassion and sympathy and self-sacrifice that our ancestors taught us," Visser said.

She said immigrants in the U.S. fled dire situations in their homelands, yet many came through their experiences without bitterness and resentment, reflecting the humane values Western New Yorkers and others are being called upon to now emulate.

"We want to celebrate their legacy by making sure that nobody in their hour of need is going to stand alone, and I think that's Western New York in a nutshell," Visser said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

