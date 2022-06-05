Fundraiser for Sisters Hospital NICU honors dedication of doctor who founded event

Dr. Andrew “Andy” Gage was a practicing surgeon by trade, but the father of six also had a soft spot for infants and newborns.

So, 28 years ago, he and a friend, Keith Morgan, who at the time was the general manager at Buffalo Brew Pub in Williamsville, started an event that would feature doctors as celebrity bartenders for an afternoon to raise funds for a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a Buffalo hospital.

Even after Gage’s untimely death at 55 in 2005, less than a decade into the annual event, the doctor’s friends, colleagues and family members made sure that the fundraising work he had been doing didn’t end there.

After a two-year hiatus for the live event due to pandemic restrictions, the fundraiser, called Doctor Andy’s Day for Kids, now supporting infants and newborns at Sisters Hospital, returned Sunday for its 25th anniversary. Officially, it was part two of the original 25th anniversary from 2019 that ended early due to a windstorm knocking out power to the venue.

From noon to 6 p.m., physicians from several area hospitals and practices played bartender for an afternoon at The Tavern at Windsor Park on Transit Road in Amherst. Sunday was the first time the event, typically held in late February, took place in June.

“I look forward to this every year, so it was difficult for a couple of years when we couldn’t do it,” said Dr. John Athans, a former neighbor and good friend to Gage. “It’s a lot of old friends and neighbors and Andy’s family getting together, so you always know someone and you get pumped up for it. It’s also a chance to be a bartender. You just have some fun back there and make some money for the babies.”

It was Gage’s desire to tend bar that helped start the event originally. He figured he could be a bartender for a day and help infants while he was at it, according to Morgan.

“It’s a fun event and gives people the sense that they’re helping out in some way,” said Morgan, now the owner of The Tavern at Windsor Park.

The event honors Gage’s dedication to Sisters Hospital, with which he was affiliated. It continued after his death through the dedication of volunteers and participants.

“There are people at the event that have been to every one of them,” said Anne Snyder, the executive director of Sisters Hospital Foundation, who has been associated with event since its start. “They collect the glasses, the T-shirts. For some people, this is the one time a year that they’re able to all get together.”

Athans said the event has grown over time, noting he meets new people there every year. Gage got Athans into riding motorcycles and was a down-to-earth and friendly guy, he added.

“He loved babies and little kids,” Athans said. “On his motorcycle he had a little bell from a kids’ bicycle and whenever he was at a stop sign in the neighborhood, he would ring it so that little kids wouldn’t be frightened of his motorcycle.”

After humble beginnings at the outset, the event now raises on average more than $25,000 per year and some years reaches more than $30,000.

Hundreds of guests came to The Tavern throughout Sunday, including families that have been assisted by the services of the NICU at Sisters.

“The nurses become like their family and provide around the clock caregiving,” Snyder said. “They are as excited to see the babies years after the fact as the families are to bring the babies and show them off.”

Lindsay Mang’s son Camden had to spend 34 days in the Sisters NICU when he was born prematurely. Now 7 years old and in first grade, Camden plays flag football and baseball and is enjoying elementary school.

“He's our little miracle. We couldn’t have asked for better care and the love and support during a difficult experience, so this is an event we never miss,” said Mang, the mother of three from East Amherst. “These people are so special to us and always will be.”

The event also serves as a reunion of sorts, said Sisters nurse and event organizer Lisa Krawczyk after she exchanged hugs with a mother and her son who had been treated in the NICU.

“It’s good to see these kids looking so well and hearing how they’re doing in school and sports,” Krawczyk said. “Parents are just so grateful for all the hospital and NICU has done for them. And they can still identify certain nurses as their child’s caregiver.”

More than 100 gift baskets and raffle items were donated by Catholic Health nurses, associates and friends of the NICU and were raffled in a tent outside behind the bar. There, Gage’s wife Mary was among the volunteers selling raffle tickets after also baking dozens of cookies for the staff at the restaurant. Local musician Gregg Sansone also volunteered to perform for the event.

Funds raised go toward the purchase of much-needed medical equipment for Sisters NICU, as well as items typically not included in a hospital’s budget.

