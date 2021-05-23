Funding nears completion for 14-statue public art project at Lockport locks

A $1.4 million public art project in Lockport – 14 statues at the Erie Canal locks – is expected to be completed next year, an organizer said.

+2 Working to duplicate a historic Lockport photo in bronze LOCKPORT – In 1897, some of the men who worked on the Erie Canal locks in Lockport posed for a group photograph. Someday soon – if about $1 million can be raised – that locally renowned photo may be duplicated in bronze. At a ceremony May 20, several members of the Lockport Fire Department dressed up in period costumes

The project's funding progressed when the committee that controls Niagara River Greenway money in Niagara County recently approved $100,000 more for the "Lock Tenders Tribute."

That brought to $500,000 the Greenway's total commitment to the array of statues. Created by Youngstown sculptor Susan Geissler, it is one of the most expensive public art projects in Western New York.

It seeks to recreate in bronze a locally renowned photograph, taken in 1897, that shows 12 canal workers and a little girl posing for a group portrait on a set of stone steps at the locks.

Those steps still exist, and in July 2020, the first three of Geissler's life-size figures, duplicating their poses in the photo, were installed.

The second batch of five statues will be installed during the last week of June and dedicated July 3, said David R. Kinyon, president of the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp.

The five include four canal workers and Geissler's depiction of the photographer, F.W. Clench, using an old-fashioned box camera to take the photo.