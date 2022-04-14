Funding for weatherization program vastly expanded in New York

WASHINGTON – Thousands of Western New York homeowners are now eligible for federal help in protecting their properties from the ravages of the region's notorious winters, and it's all thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed last year.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, announced Thursday that New York State will receive more than $289 million this year under the federal Weatherization Assistance Program, in which the federal government pays for all sorts of equipment and improvements aimed at keeping homes warm in the wintertime.

That's 11 times more than the state received last year – meaning that the number of homes that will be weatherized on the government's dime in metro Buffalo this year could be upwards of 11 times higher than the number a year ago.

"I would think that there would be ample bandwidth there to bring in many more people," Higgins said. "It's particularly needed in Western New York, where we get extreme cold temperatures during the winter months and where winter, as we know, drags on longer than it does in other regions of the country. And we also have an older housing stock, which leads a lot of folks with high energy costs and, you know, unhealthy living circumstances."

Still, it's difficult to estimate how many local homes will get weatherized under the program this year. The four nonprofit agencies that manage the weatherization program in Western New York still have not gotten word of exactly how much money they will have to work with, said Shyrl Duderwick, executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of South Buffalo, one of those four agencies.

Nevertheless, “we are very excited with the news of increased funds," Duderwick said.

There's clearly demand for the program's expansion, she added. Last year, Neighborhood Housing Services of South Buffalo expected to weatherize 180 homes under the program, but instead, 282 households qualified and got help.

Many more local families will be eligible for the aid now because the federal government changed some of its rules, Duderwick said. Most notably, the government used to bar people from getting aid under the program if they had previously gotten assistance under it since October 1994, but now, households will be eligible for improvements so long as they haven't received weatherization aid in the past 15 years.

"Many prior assistance households can take advantage of new technology developed since 1994," Duderwick said.

She acknowledged, though, that the program could be hampered somewhat by the tight labor market. Nonprofits that run the weatherization program have their own staffs that handle much of the work, but they also subcontract it out to electricians, plumbers and other skilled tradesmen who are busy and in short supply.

Higgins stressed that the Weatherization Assistance Program provides long-term solutions that improve energy efficiency and deliver annual savings to homeowners.

The program pays for energy audits at low-income homes as well as in larger multi-unit buildings. Follow-up improvements, also paid by the federal government, can include heating and cooling system repairs or replacement, insulation, window and door repairs, and energy-efficient LED lighting.

Families that receive federal help under the Home Energy Assistance Program or Supplemental Security Income may automatically qualify to have their homes weatherized under the program. Otherwise, households are eligible for the program if their income is at or below 60% of the state's median income.

Applications for the program are therefore based on income limits based on household size, ranging from $32,748 for a household of one to $62,988 for a household of four to $83,136 for a household of six.

The four local agencies that take applications for the Weatherization Assistance Program are:

Neighborhood Housing Services of South Buffalo, 95 Dorothy St., Buffalo, 716-837-0071 or info@nhssouthbuffalo.org.

Matt Urban Center, 1081 Broadway, Buffalo, 716-893-7222 x218 or jparylo@urbanctr.org.

Supportive Services Corp., 245 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, 716-881-6350.

Niagara Community Action Program Inc., 1521 Main St., Niagara Falls, 716-285-9681 or niagaracap@niagaracap.org.

